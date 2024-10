As the Blackhawks gear up for the 2024-25 season, a fresh lineup of veteran newcomers who were signed over the summer will be ready to hit the ice wearing red and black. To help introduce the newest additions, Blackhawks.com sat down with them for a few quick get-to-know-you questions.

Among the newest faces joining the Blackhawks this season is Pat Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup champion known for his physical presence and leadership on the ice.