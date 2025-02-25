PREVIEW: Chicago Takes on Utah to Open Road Trip

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets Utah on Tuesday night for the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. The Blackhawks played at the Delta Center on Oct. 8, 2024 in the first game in Utah's history. Connor Bedard notched two assists, while Nick Foligno and Teuvo Teräväinen each found the back of the net. Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic both recorded an assist during a 5-2 loss to Utah.