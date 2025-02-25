PREVIEW: Chicago Takes on Utah to Open Road Trip

TIME: 8:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks face Utah on Tuesday night for second of four meetings this season
Chicago meets Utah on Tuesday night for the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. The Blackhawks played at the Delta Center on Oct. 8, 2024 in the first game in Utah's history. Connor Bedard notched two assists, while Nick Foligno and Teuvo Teräväinen each found the back of the net. Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic both recorded an assist during a 5-2 loss to Utah.
The Blackhawks fell 5-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening at the United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi posted two assists against his former team and Teuvo Teräväinen found the back of the net to record his 500th career NHL point. Philipp Kurashev also scored while Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar each tallied an assist. Connor Murphy led all team skaters with four blocked shots and Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the power play.
Chicago forward Teuvo Teräväinen opened the scoring on Sunday and marked his 500th career NHL point (168G, 332A), becoming the third skater from the 2012 NHL Draft class to reach the milestone (Forsberg and Hertl). He also became the 16th Finnish-born skater in NHL history to reach 500 points. Teräväinen now has seven points (2G, 5A) over his last five games.
Against the Maple Leafs, forward Frank Nazar recorded an assist and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games and four points (1G, 3А) over his last four games. Nazar now has six assists and nine points over his last 12 games since Jan. 18, which each share first among all NHL rookie skaters.
The Blackhawks registered a power play goal against the Maple Leafs and have power play goals (2G) in consecutive games. They have also notched four power play goals over their last four games. Chicago's power play is currently clicking at 25.2% for the season, which ranks sixth in the NHL.