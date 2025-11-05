PREVIEW: Chicago Set for Thursday Matchup in Vancouver 

🕒 TIME: 9:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks face off against the Canucks in second of three meetings this season
The Blackhawks continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Chicago is 0-0-1 against Vancouver this season, having dropped a 3-2 shootout decision on Oct. 17 at the United Center. Andre Burakovsky is riding a six-game point streak (2G, 6A) against Vancouver and leads all team skaters with 14 assists and 17 points in 21 career games against the Canucks. Goaltender Spencer Knight has posted a 2-0-1 record, a .957 save percentage and a 1.26 goals-against average in three career games against Vancouver. Forward Ryan Donato has points (1G, 2A) in consecutive games against Vancouver and points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against them.
The Blackhawks fell to the Seattle Kraken, 3-1, on Monday evening at Climate Pledge Arena. Andre Burakovsky scored the lone goal for Chicago. Connor Bedard tallied an assist and tied a career high with 10 faceoff wins (10/14; 71.4%). Colton Dach led the team with three hits. Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic each posted two blocked shots and Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves. Tyler Bertuzzi appeared in his 500th career NHL game, while Connor Murphy played in his 500th game as a Blackhawk. As a team, the Blackhawks outshot the Kraken 30-24.
Forward Andre Burakovsky scored against his former team on Monday in Seattle and is riding a three-game goal streak (3G) and has points in four-straight games (3G, 3A). It’s the first time he’s recorded points in four-consecutive games since March 22-29, 2025 with the Seattle Kraken (2G, 3A). He has registered 10 points (5G, 5A) in 12 games this season and now ranks third on the team in points, shares third in goals and fourth in assists.
Against the Kraken, Chicago forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist on Monday and is riding a five-game point streak (4G, 5A) and has eight points (3G, 5A) over his last four games. It’s Bedard's first five-game point streak since Dec. 21-31, 2024 (3G, 4A). He has recorded 16 points (6G, 10A) in 13 games in 2025-26 and ranks first on the team in assists and points, while sharing first in goals.
Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel posted two hits on Monday in Seattle and now ranks second among league rookie blueliners with 14 hits in 13 games this season. He also recorded one blocked shot against the Kraken and shares first among all league first years with 17 blocked shots in 2025-26. Rinzel is averaging 19:41 of time on ice per game this season, which ranks third among all NHL rookie skaters.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 5, 1992: Blackhawks team owner Bill Wirtz and Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf announced the name of their new stadium: the United Center
Nov. 5, 1936: The Blackhawks and New York Americans played to a 1-1 tie at Chicago Stadium. Bill Kendall scored the lone goal for Chicago. Goaltender Mike Karakas made 19 saves for the Blackhawks in 70:00 of time on ice.