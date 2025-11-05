PREVIEW: Chicago Set for Thursday Matchup in Vancouver 

AGAINST VANCOUVER

The Blackhawks continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Chicago is 0-0-1 against Vancouver this season, having dropped a 3-2 shootout decision on Oct. 17 at the United Center. Andre Burakovsky is riding a six-game point streak (2G, 6A) against Vancouver and leads all team skaters with 14 assists and 17 points in 21 career games against the Canucks. Goaltender Spencer Knight has posted a 2-0-1 record, a .957 save percentage and a 1.26 goals-against average in three career games against Vancouver. Forward Ryan Donato has points (1G, 2A) in consecutive games against Vancouver and points (2G, 3A) in four of his last five games against them.