PREVIEW: Chicago Opens Three-Game Trip in Tampa

JONES OF ARC

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones scored a power play goal on Sunday and has seven points (2G, 5A) over his last five games. It was his third power play goal of the season which ranks fourth on the club and shares sixth among all eague blueliners. Jones is currently five goals shy of 100 for his NHL career and would become the 21st US-born defensemen to hit the milestone. He also led all game skaters with six shots on goal against Minnesota and ranks second among club blueliners with 63 shots in 32 games this season.