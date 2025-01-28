PREVIEW: Chicago Opens Three-Game Trip in Tampa

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
The Blackhawks face the Lightning in Tampa on Tuesday night. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks square off against Lightning for second matchup in five days
A former Lightning player, Pat Maroon skated in 280 regular-season games with Tampa Bay from 2019-23, totaling 82 points (29G, 53A). He helped the club to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Connor Bedard has has five points (2G, 3A) in three career games against Tampa. During their last meting on an. 24, Frank Nazar tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Louis Crevier and Colton Dach each scored once during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning
Chicago's four-game point streak (1-0-3) came to an end on Sunday evening with a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Seth Jones and Frank Nazar each scored once. Ethan Del Mastro recorded an assist for his first NHL point. Tyler Bertuzzi tallied an assist and now has six points (3G, 3A) over his last five games. Connor Bedard also notched an assist as Philipp Kurashev skated in his 300th career NHL game. Alec Martinez shared first among all team skaters with three blocked shots.
With a helper against Minnesota, forward Connor Bedard became the fifth different teenager in the past 30 years to record 30 assists in a season in fewer than 50 games, joining Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane and Rasmus Dahlin. He now has assists (2A) in back-to-back games and points (2G, 3A) in five of his last six outings. He continues to lead all Blackhawks skaters with 30 assists and 43 points in 49 games this season.
Forward Frank Nazar found the back of the net against the Wild and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. Nazar has points (2G, 3А) career-long four-straight games. He also shared first among all club skaters and tied a career high with three hits on Sunday evening.
Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones scored a power play goal on Sunday and has seven points (2G, 5A) over his last five games. It was his third power play goal of the season which ranks fourth on the club and shares sixth among all eague blueliners. Jones is currently five goals shy of 100 for his NHL career and would become the 21st US-born defensemen to hit the milestone. He also led all game skaters with six shots on goal against Minnesota and ranks second among club blueliners with 63 shots in 32 games this season.