PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Weekend Back-to-Back vs. Coyotes

Chicago, Arizona meet for second time in five-day span

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 5 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks close out their season series with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday evening at the United Center.

TONIGHT'S OPPONENT

With the 5-2 victory on Tuesday in Arizona, Chicago is 1-1-0 against the Coyotes so far this season. The Blackhawks have earned points in their last six-straight home games against Arizona (4-0-2) and have points in 18 of their last 21 home contests against the club (12-3-6).

On Tuesday at Arizona, Tyler Johnson (3A), Seth Jones (2G), Jason Dickinson (1G, 1A), Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each registered multi-point efforts in the win. Foligno has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last six contests against Arizona. Johnson has five points (1G, 4A) over his last seven games against the Coyotes. Bedard now has three points (1G, 2A) in two career games against the Coyotes. Jones scored twice on Tuesday and has tallied points (3G, 4A) in six of his last eight games against them

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Johnson potted his 13th goal of the season against Washington and now has points (1G, 3A) in back-to-back games. He posted three assists, all on the power play, in Tuesday’s contest at Arizona, marking the third time in his career he’s earned at least three helpers in a game and the first since Dec. 31, 2014 with Tampa Bay. Johnson is the first Blackhawks player to record three power play assists in a game since Patrick Kane did so on Dec. 3, 2022 against the New York Rangers.

The forward has now earned eight points (3G, 5A) over his last 10 games

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard recorded two assists against the Coyotes on Wednesday and now has assists in two of his last four games (3A). The rookie has also logged 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last 11 games since returning from injury. Bedard now has 26 assists this season, becoming the first Blackhawks rookie since Artemi Panarin (47) in 2015-16 to record at least 25 assists. The 18-year-old currently leads NHL rookies in points (43) and is tied for first in goals (17), while he ranks second with 26 assists. He also paces the Blackhawks in points and assists, and ranks second in goals.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno notched two points (1G, 1A), including a power play goal, on Tuesday night at Arizona. It marked his second multi-point outing in the past nine games and his seventh of the season, which is the most he’s posted since logging 10 during the 2016-17 season. Foligno has now registered 11 points (6G, 5A) over his last 14 games, including a six-game point streak (4G, 3A) from Feb. 7 – 19.

