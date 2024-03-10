PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Weekend Back-to-Back vs. Coyotes

TIME: 5 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App
The Blackhawks close out their season series with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday evening at the United Center.
TONIGHT'S OPPONENT
With the 5-2 victory on Tuesday in Arizona, Chicago is 1-1-0 against the Coyotes so far this season. The Blackhawks have earned points in their last six-straight home games against Arizona (4-0-2) and have points in 18 of their last 21 home contests against the club (12-3-6).
On Tuesday at Arizona, Tyler Johnson (3A), Seth Jones (2G), Jason Dickinson (1G, 1A), Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each registered multi-point efforts in the win. Foligno has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last six contests against Arizona. Johnson has five points (1G, 4A) over his last seven games against the Coyotes. Bedard now has three points (1G, 2A) in two career games against the Coyotes. Jones scored twice on Tuesday and has tallied points (3G, 4A) in six of his last eight games against them