PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Weekend Back-to-Back vs. Coyotes

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Johnson potted his 13th goal of the season against Washington and now has points (1G, 3A) in back-to-back games. He posted three assists, all on the power play, in Tuesday’s contest at Arizona, marking the third time in his career he’s earned at least three helpers in a game and the first since Dec. 31, 2014 with Tampa Bay. Johnson is the first Blackhawks player to record three power play assists in a game since Patrick Kane did so on Dec. 3, 2022 against the New York Rangers.

The forward has now earned eight points (3G, 5A) over his last 10 games

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard recorded two assists against the Coyotes on Wednesday and now has assists in two of his last four games (3A). The rookie has also logged 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last 11 games since returning from injury. Bedard now has 26 assists this season, becoming the first Blackhawks rookie since Artemi Panarin (47) in 2015-16 to record at least 25 assists. The 18-year-old currently leads NHL rookies in points (43) and is tied for first in goals (17), while he ranks second with 26 assists. He also paces the Blackhawks in points and assists, and ranks second in goals.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno notched two points (1G, 1A), including a power play goal, on Tuesday night at Arizona. It marked his second multi-point outing in the past nine games and his seventh of the season, which is the most he’s posted since logging 10 during the 2016-17 season. Foligno has now registered 11 points (6G, 5A) over his last 14 games, including a six-game point streak (4G, 3A) from Feb. 7 – 19.