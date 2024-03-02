PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand vs. Blue Jackets

HE WENT TO JARRED

With his six hits on Thursday against Colorado, defenseman Jarred Tinordi now ranks second on the team with 117 hits in 37 games this season. It’s the fifth time this season that Tinordi has recorded at least six hits in a game. His 3.16 hits per game this season is the most among all Blackhawks skaters. Tinordi also notched four blocked shots against the Avalanche and now ranks fourth on the club with 76 blocked shots this season.

CREV YOUR ENGINES

Rookie defenseman Louis Crevier saw 17:45 of ice time against Colorado on Thursday, the third-most ice time he’s seen in a game this season. In the game, he recorded two hits and two blocked shots. In 22 games with the Blackhawks this season, Crevier has recorded 46 blocked shots, which ranks ninth among all club skaters.

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard logged an assist on Sunday for his 40th point (17G, 23A) of the season. Having reached the mark in just 45 games, Bedard tied Patrick Kane for the fourth-fastest by a Blackhawks rookie to reach the 40-point mark. The forward posted three points (1G, 2A) against the Hurricanes on Monday night, marking his second career outing with at least three points. He is just the second 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to record multiple three-point games, joining Patrick Kane who also recorded two.

Bedard has now logged seven points (2G, 5A) in his seven games since returning from injury on Feb. 15. He currently leads NHL rookies in points (40) and is tied for first in goals (17). He also shares first on the Blackhawks in goals and ranks first in points.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno registered four blocked shots on Thursday and currently ranks third among all club forwards with 29 blocked shots this season. Foligno enters Saturday’s game with four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games and nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 10 games.

The veteran scored a power play goal against the Red Wings on Sunday and now has points in two of his last three games (1G, 1A). Foligno has also tallied nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 10 games, including a six-game point streak (4G, 3A) from Feb. 7 – 19. It marked his longest point streak since the 2016-17 season when he also logged points (3G, 7A) in six-straight games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3. Foligno ranks third on the team with 14 goals this season, the most he’s scored since potting 17 goals in 2018-19 with Columbus.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Johnson scored the game-tying goal with 43 seconds remaining in regulation on Feb. 23 against Winnipeg. The goal marks the team’s latest game-tying goal since Dominik Kubalik scored at the 59:34 mark on Oct. 15, 2021 against New Jersey. Johnson has now earned points (2G, 2A) in three of his last six games and has five points (3G, 2A) over his last eight.