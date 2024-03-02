PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand vs. Blue Jackets

Chicago, Columbus meet for final time this season on Saturday night

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TONIGHT'S OPPONENT

Chicago is 10-5-0 in their last 15 games against the Blue Jackets and 7-4-0 over their last 12 at the United Center. The Blackhawks dropped a 7-3 decision to the Blue Jackets earlier this season on Nov. 22. Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Reese Johnson each scored while MacKenzie Entwistle, Philipp Kurashev and Isaak Philipps each notched an assist. Philipp Kurashev has points in five of his last six games against Columbus (2G, 4A). Anthony Beauvillier has four points (1G, 2A) over his last six games against the Blue Jackets.

Nick Foligno spent nine seasons with Columbus from 2012-21, recording 334 points (142G, 192A) in 599 career regular-season games. Foligno served as captain of the Blue Jackets from 2015-21. Seth Jones played for the Blue Jackets from 2015-21, notching 223 points (50G, 173A) in 381 games. Connor Murphy is from Dublin, OH.

Saturday, March 2 - 7:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets

HE WENT TO JARRED

With his six hits on Thursday against Colorado, defenseman Jarred Tinordi now ranks second on the team with 117 hits in 37 games this season. It’s the fifth time this season that Tinordi has recorded at least six hits in a game. His 3.16 hits per game this season is the most among all Blackhawks skaters. Tinordi also notched four blocked shots against the Avalanche and now ranks fourth on the club with 76 blocked shots this season.

CREV YOUR ENGINES

Rookie defenseman Louis Crevier saw 17:45 of ice time against Colorado on Thursday, the third-most ice time he’s seen in a game this season. In the game, he recorded two hits and two blocked shots. In 22 games with the Blackhawks this season, Crevier has recorded 46 blocked shots, which ranks ninth among all club skaters.

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard logged an assist on Sunday for his 40th point (17G, 23A) of the season. Having reached the mark in just 45 games, Bedard tied Patrick Kane for the fourth-fastest by a Blackhawks rookie to reach the 40-point mark. The forward posted three points (1G, 2A) against the Hurricanes on Monday night, marking his second career outing with at least three points. He is just the second 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to record multiple three-point games, joining Patrick Kane who also recorded two.

Bedard has now logged seven points (2G, 5A) in his seven games since returning from injury on Feb. 15. He currently leads NHL rookies in points (40) and is tied for first in goals (17). He also shares first on the Blackhawks in goals and ranks first in points.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno registered four blocked shots on Thursday and currently ranks third among all club forwards with 29 blocked shots this season. Foligno enters Saturday’s game with four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games and nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 10 games.

The veteran scored a power play goal against the Red Wings on Sunday and now has points in two of his last three games (1G, 1A). Foligno has also tallied nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 10 games, including a six-game point streak (4G, 3A) from Feb. 7 – 19. It marked his longest point streak since the 2016-17 season when he also logged points (3G, 7A) in six-straight games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3. Foligno ranks third on the team with 14 goals this season, the most he’s scored since potting 17 goals in 2018-19 with Columbus.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Johnson scored the game-tying goal with 43 seconds remaining in regulation on Feb. 23 against Winnipeg. The goal marks the team’s latest game-tying goal since Dominik Kubalik scored at the 59:34 mark on Oct. 15, 2021 against New Jersey. Johnson has now earned points (2G, 2A) in three of his last six games and has five points (3G, 2A) over his last eight.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Avs at Home

FEATURE: Featuring Blackhawks Staff Throughout Black History Month

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche on Thursday Night

MEDICAL: Dickinson Will Not Practice Tuesday

RECAP: Former Blackhawks Spoil Celebratory Night at United Center in OT

BLOG: How to Watch Chris Chelios' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

MEDICAL: Dickinson, Foligno & Johnson Take Maintenance Days

RECAP: Blackhawks Force OT Late, Fall to Jets at Home

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Final Matchup of Season

RELEASE: Additional Details Released for Chelios Retirement Night

LONG READ: All Roads Lead Home to Chicago for Chelios

RECAP: Blackwell Scores Lone Tally as Blackhawks Fall to Flyers

RELEASE: 2024-25 Full & Half Season Membership Plans On Sale

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Flyers Wednesday Night

RECAP: Bedard's Three Points Not Enough in Carolina

RELEASE: Beauvillier Activated from IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Carolina Monday Night

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford