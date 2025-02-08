PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Blues in Second Half of Back-to-Back

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets St. Louis for the second of three meetings this season. A former Blue, Pat Maroon helped St. Louis to the 2019 Stanley Cup, tallying seven points (3G, 4A) in 26 postseason games. During their last meeting in Chicago on Dec. 31, Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net, while Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Seth Jones each recorded an assist during a 6-2 loss to the Blues at Wrigley Field.