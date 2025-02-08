PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Blues in Second Half of Back-to-Back

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on St. Louis in Saturday night division matchup
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago meets St. Louis for the second of three meetings this season. A former Blue, Pat Maroon helped St. Louis to the 2019 Stanley Cup, tallying seven points (3G, 4A) in 26 postseason games. During their last meeting in Chicago on Dec. 31, Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net, while Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Seth Jones each recorded an assist during a 6-2 loss to the Blues at Wrigley Field.
A career-high four-point game (2G, 2A) from Ryan Donato helped the Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday evening. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A), Seth Jones (1G, 1A), Frank Nazar (1G, 1A), Teuvo Teravainen (2A) and Alex Vlasic (2A) each posted two points. Patrick Maroon also found the back of the net while Ethan Del Mastro shared first among all game skaters with a career-high five hits. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) and the Blackhawks went 2-for-3 on the power play.
Forward Ryan Donato posted a career-high four-point game (2G, 2A) against Nashville and has points (3G, 4A) in three-straight games and eight points (4G, 4A) over his last five games. With an assist on Seth Jones' second period goal, Donato hit 200 points for his NHL career. He now has a career-high 18 goals in 52 games this season, which lead all team skaters.
Connor Bedard tallied two points (1G, 1A) against Nashville, including his 109th career NHL point and passed Steven Stamkos and Jett Skinner for the third-most points by an active player before age 20. He now trails Sidney Crosby (222) and Patrik Laine (134). With his sixth career game-winning goal on Friday, Bedard passed Patrick Kane and Bobby Hull (both w/ 5) for the most game-winning goals by a teenager in franchise history.
Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones registered two points (1G, 1A) against Nashville and has five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games. He also led all game skaters with four blocked shots and ranks third on the club with 75 blocked shots this season. Jones leads all club blueliners in goals (6), assists (20) and points (26) in 37 games during the 2024-25 campaign.