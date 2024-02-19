PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Carolina Monday Night

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago fell to the Hurricanes 3-0 in their last meeting on Dec. 27, 2022. Seth Jones has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last eight contests against Carolina. Ryan Donato has four goals over his last five games against the Hurricanes, including goals in his last two contests. Philipp Kurashev comes into Monday’s tilt having earned assists (2A) over his last four games against the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek played with the Hurricanes for three season from 2018-21, going 50-32-8 with a 2.48 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard recorded two points (1G, 1A) on Saturday against Ottawa and now has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games since returning from injury on Feb. 15. He now shares first among all NHL rookies with seven multi-point games this season. Bedard enters Monday’s tilt having earned 12 points (4G, 8A) in his last 12 games, including logging a five-game point streak from Dec. 17 – 27. He was the fourth 18-yearold in Blackhawks history to log a point in at least five-straight games. Bedard currently leads NHL rookies in goals (16) and points (36). His 36 also lead all Blackhawks skater.

DON’T GO JASON WATERFALLS

Jason Dickinson scored the game-winning goal on Saturday evening against the Senators and now has six points (3G, 3A) over his last 10 games. The Georgetown, Ont., native’s career-high 17 goals rank first on the Blackhawks this season. He had previously scored nine goals in a season in 2019-20 with Dallas and in 2022-23. Dickinson also ranks third on the team with 27 points (17G, 10A) and ranks fifth with 10 assists on the season.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno found the back of the net on Saturday evening, extending his current point streak to five games (3G, 2A). It’s his longest point streak of the season. He has also earned points in six of his last eight games (4G, 2A). The forward scored a power play goal against the Kraken on Jan. 24, marking his first point since returning from injury on Jan. 22 after missing seven games due to a broken finger. Foligno ranks third on the team with 12 goals this season, the most he’s scored since potting 17 goals in 2018-19 with Columbus.