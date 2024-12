LAST TIME OUT

Despite outshooting Minnesota 31-27 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 4-3 decision to the Wild on Monday evening. Taylor Hall posted two assists while Nick Foligno scored once and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games. Connor Bedard scored his ninth goal of the season and Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net. Frank Nazar tallied his first career NHL assist while Alex Vlasic led all game skaters with 24:52 of time on ice and led all Blackhawks with five shots on goal.