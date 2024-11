PAT ON THE BACK

Against Philadelphia, forward Pat Maroon notched two points (1G, 1A), including his first goal as a Blackhawk. He now has points (1G, 2A) in back-to- back games. He also posted two hits in the game and now ranks fourth on the club with 33 hits this season. Maroon is currently two games shy of 800 for his NHL career, having recorded 310 points (122G, 188A) in 798 NHL games. He would become the 20th player from the 2007 NHL Draft to hit the milestone.