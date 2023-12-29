PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Five-Game Road Trip in Dallas

RECAP

Two goals from Connor Bedard, including his first career overtime goal, pushed the Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday evening at the United Center ... Anthony Beauvillier tallied an assist and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games ... Alex Vlasic chipped in an assist and now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last five games ... Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy each recorded one helper ... Petr Mrazek made 37 saves on 38 shots (.974 SV%) ... Kevin Korchinski led all Blackhawks skaters with a career-high 24:25 of time on ice.

VS. DALLAS

The Blackhawks are 15-10-6 in their last 31 games against Dallas since 2016-17 ... Chicago is also 6-3-2 in their last 11 games at American Airlines Center ... Forward Nick Foligno has tallied 20 points (3G, 17A) in 29 career games against Dallas ... A former Star, Jason Dickinson recorded 63 points (25G, 38A) in 221 games with Dallas from 2015-21 ... During their last meeting in Dallas on Feb. 22, Seth Jones notched two assists, while Philipp Kurashev chipped in one helper during a 4-3 victory over the Stars.

CONNOR CODE

Rookie forward Connor Bedard notched two goals against Winnipeg and is now riding a career-long five-game point streak (3G, 5A) ... With the streak, he became the fourth 18-year-old in Blackhawks history with points in at least five-consecutive games, joining Eddie Olczyk, Bobby Hull and Kirby Dach ... With his game-winning goal, Bedard also became the third-youngest player to score a regular-season overtime goal, behind only Sidney Crosby and Jordan Staal.

FILL IT UP

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev added an assist on Wednesday and now has three helpers over his last two games ... He also has four assists over his last four games ... He is now just two assists shy of his single-season career-high of 16, having recorded 14 helpers in 27 games this season ... His 14 assists and 20 points each rank second among all Blackhawks skaters.

ST. PETE

Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 37 saves against Winnipeg and collected his ninth victory of the season ... He has now recorded 30+ saves in 11 of his 20 starts this season ... Mrazek now holds a .911 save percentage on the year, which ranks seventh among all NHL goalies who have played in 20+ games this season ... He also ranks 23rd among all league netminders with a +4.6 goals saved above expected rating.