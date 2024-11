TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago heads to Dallas for the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has five points (2G, 3A) over his last four games against the Stars. Connor Bedard has goals (2G) in back-to-back games against the Stars and points (2G, 1A) in his last three-straight games against the club. During their last meeting on Oct. 26, Pat Maroon posted two assists, while Ryan Donato and Bedard each scored once during a 4-2 loss to the Stars.