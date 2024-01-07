PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames

RECAP

The Blackhawks closed out their five-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday evening at Prudential Center ... Jason Dickinson found the back of the net ... Boris Katchouk also scored and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games ... Alex Vlasic chipped in an assist and now ranks second among all Chicago blueliners with eight helpers on the year ... Jarred Tinordi and Nikita Zaitsev each recorded a game-high five blocked shots ... Colin Blackwell skated in his 200th career NHL game.

VS. CALGARY

The Blackhawks have an active three-game win streak against the Flames, having swept the season series during the 2022-23 campaign ... Chicago holds a 14-6-3 record in their last 23 games against Calgary at the United Center ... During their last meeting on April 4, Lukas Reichel notched two assists, while Boris Katchouk chipped in one helper ... Petr Mrazek made 33 saves during a 4-3 victory over the Flames at the Saddledome.

CLUB 400

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson skated in his 400th career NHL game on Friday and buried his 13th goal of the season ... His career-high 13 goals now rank second among all team skaters ... With his goal against New Jersey, Dickinson became the fourth Blackhawks player in the past 20 years to score in their 400th NHL game, following Tommy Wingels, Patrick Kane and Martin Havlat.

HE WENT TO JARRED

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi notched a game-high five blocked shots on Friday and now ranks fifth among all Blackhawks skaters with 43 blocked shots in 20 games this season ... He also registered one hit against the Devils and ranks fourth on the team with 57 hits on the year ... He is currently on pace to surpass his single-season career-high of 139 hits (2022-23 w/CHI).

GOLDEN HAWKS

Four Blackhawks prospects helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships ... Gavin Hayes, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar III and Sam Rinzel each appeared in USA’s 6-2 victory over Team Sweden in Friday’s gold medal game ... The Blackhawks now have nine goal medal winning prospects from the last two World Junior tournaments ... Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski, Colton Dach, Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro helped Team Canada to gold in 2023.

WELCOME TO CHICAGO

On Saturday, the Blackhawks acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh round pick in 2026 ... Chicago also claimed forward Zach Sanford off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes ... Pitlick has recorded 24 points (8G, 16A) in 32 games with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2023-24 campaign ... Sanford, 29, has skated in 11 games with the Coyotes during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying two assists.