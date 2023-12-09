PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ready for Rematch Against Blues

RECAP

A 37-save shutout from goaltender Petr Mrazek propelled the Blackhawks to a 1-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at the United Center ... Philipp Kurashev buried a power play goal and now ranks second on the team with 14 points (5G, 9A) ... Connor Bedard posted his tenth assist of the season ... Tyler Johnson also notched an assist and has two helpers over his las three games ... Joey Anderson led the team with three hits ... Defenseman Connor Murphy led all skaters with four blocked shots.

VS. ST. LOUIS

The Blackhawks are 16-9-5 in their last 30 games against the Blues at the United Center since 2010-11 ... Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has 14 points (6G, 8A) in 20 career games against St. Louis, including points in nine of his last 10 (4G, 7A) and points in his last five-straight (3G, 3A) ... During their last meeting on Nov. 26, Boris Katchouk and Donato each found the back of the net during a 4-2 loss to the Blues at the United Center.

PETR PIPER

On Thursday evening, Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 37 saves for his first shutout with Chicago and first shutout since April 4, 2021 w/CAR ... Mrazek became the fourth goaltender in Blackhawks history to record 37 or more saves in his first shutout with the franchise, joinging Bob Sauve, Marc-Andre Fleury and Denis DeJordy ... He has now recorded 30+ saves in nine of his 15 appearances this season.

CONNOR CAN

Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard registered an assist on Chicago’s lone goal and now shares first among all Blackhawks skaters with ten assists ... With the helper, Bedard now has 11 goals and ten assists in 25 games this season ... The only other players in Blackhawks history to reach ten goals and ten assists in 25 or fewer games are Denis Savard (20 GP) and Jonathan Toews (23 GP) ... He continues to lead all NHL first years in goals and points.

AMONG THE BEST

First year blueliner Kevin Korchinski chipped in three blocked shots against Anaheim and now ranks fourth on the team with 30 blocked shots on the year ... He is also averaging 19:31 of time on ice this season, which ranks fifth among all league rookie skaters.