PREVIEW: Blackhawks Play Oilers in Second Half of Back-to-Back

During their last meeting on Jan. 9, Jason Dickinson scored the lone goal for Chicago

16x9 away
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 8:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks travel up to Edmonton to take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Thursday night.

RECAP

Chicago dropped a 6-2 decision to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening at Climate Pledge Arena ... The loss comes despite the Blackhawks outshooting the Kraken 36-29 in the game ... Seth Jones notched two assists and now has four points (1G, 3A) over his last three games ... Joey Anderson found the back of the net and now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games ... Nick Foligno buried his ninth goal of the season ... Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev each added an assist ... Jaycob Megna led all game skaters with a season-high six blocked shots.

VS. EDMONTON

The Blackhawks are 16-11-2 in their last 29 games against the Oilers since 2013-14 ... Zach Sanford has five points (1G, 4A) in 10 career games against the Oilers, including points (1G, 3A) in three of his last four games against the club ... During their last meeting on Jan. 9, the Blackhawks outshot the Oilers 26-15, while Jason Dickinson scored the lone goal for Chicago during a 2-1 loss to Edmonton at the United Center.

SIZZLING SETH

Against Seattle, defenseman Seth Jones recorded two assists, while also chipping in two blocked shots ... It’s the second time this season that he’s registered multiple helpers in a game (2A on Dec. 5, 2023 vs. NSH) ... He now ranks third among all Chicago skaters with 14 assists in 33 games this season, while his 15 points lead all team blueliners ... He also now has 11 points (3G, 8A) in seven career games against Seattle, including an active five-game point streak (2G, 8A) versus the club.

NICK JAGGER

Forward Nick Foligno found the back of the net on Wednesday and now shares third among all Blackhawks skaters with nine goals in 41 games this season ... He also chipped in two hits against Seattle and continues to lead all team forwards with 89 hits on the year ... With 11 more hits, Foligno would reach the 100-hit mark for the 14th time in his 17 NHL seasons.

DICKY DOMINATES

Jason Dickinson added an assist on Wednesday and now has four points (1G, 3A) over his last three games ... He now ranks second among all team skaters with 25 points (15G, 10A) in 48 games this season ... He’s now just five points shy of tying his single-season career-high of 30 points (9G, 21A w/CHI in 2022-23).

