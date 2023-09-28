News Feed

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare for First Preseason Game

FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

MEDICAL: Dickinson to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Return Felcman to SCL Tigers

BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

FEATURE: Bedard Impresses Early in Showcase, Training Camp

BLOG: Veterans Set Leadership Exceptions in First Day of Camp

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason Against Blues at Home

Full roster released as Chicago plays first preseason game tonight at 7:30 against St. Louis

23-24_GameDay_Graphics_16x9-home-
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

Chicago will open its' first preseason contest against St. Louis tonight at the United Center.

Here is tonight's projected roster:

Roster against St. Louis
No.
Name
4
Seth Jones
5
Connor Murphy
8
Ryan Donato
17
Nick Foligno
23
Philipp Kurashev
27
Lukas Reichel
29
Drew Commesso
34
Petr Mrazek
42
Nolan Allan
44
Wyatt Kaiser
52
Reese Johnson
53
Marcel Marcel
55
Kevin Korchinski
68
Martin Misiak
71
Taylor Hall
72
Alex Vlasic
76
Nick Lardis
89
Andreas Athanasiou
94
Corey Perry
98
Connor Bedard
Thursday, Sep. 28 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Blues

Preseason, pres. by Pepsi

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks begin the 2023 preseason with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday evening ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio ... It’s the third-straight season in which Chicago will open preseason play at the United Center ... During the 2022-23 campaign, Chicago began the preseason with a 4-1 loss to the Blues ... F Cole Guttman found the back of the net, while F Buddy Robinson and F Colin Blackwell each chipped in an assist ... G Petr Mrazek made eight saves on eight Blues’ shots.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 54 players in training camp including 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and 5 goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Sept. 25 - F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).