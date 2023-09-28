PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason Against Blues at Home

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM
Chicago will open its' first preseason contest against St. Louis tonight at the United Center.
Here is tonight's projected roster:
No.
Name
4
Seth Jones
5
Connor Murphy
8
Ryan Donato
17
Nick Foligno
23
Philipp Kurashev
27
Lukas Reichel
29
Drew Commesso
34
Petr Mrazek
42
Nolan Allan
44
Wyatt Kaiser
52
Reese Johnson
53
Marcel Marcel
55
Kevin Korchinski
68
Martin Misiak
71
Taylor Hall
72
Alex Vlasic
76
Nick Lardis
89
Andreas Athanasiou
94
Corey Perry
98
Connor Bedard
PRESEASON FACEOFF
The Blackhawks begin the 2023 preseason with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday evening ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio ... It’s the third-straight season in which Chicago will open preseason play at the United Center ... During the 2022-23 campaign, Chicago began the preseason with a 4-1 loss to the Blues ... F Cole Guttman found the back of the net, while F Buddy Robinson and F Colin Blackwell each chipped in an assist ... G Petr Mrazek made eight saves on eight Blues’ shots.
TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS
The Blackhawks have 54 players in training camp including 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and 5 goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.
TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS
Sept. 25 - F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).