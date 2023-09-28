PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason Against Blues at Home

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks begin the 2023 preseason with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday evening ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio ... It’s the third-straight season in which Chicago will open preseason play at the United Center ... During the 2022-23 campaign, Chicago began the preseason with a 4-1 loss to the Blues ... F Cole Guttman found the back of the net, while F Buddy Robinson and F Colin Blackwell each chipped in an assist ... G Petr Mrazek made eight saves on eight Blues’ shots.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 54 players in training camp including 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and 5 goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Sept. 25 - F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).