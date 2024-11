TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago went 2-1-0 against the Ducks during the 2023-24 campaign. Chicago is 10-2-1 in their last 13 games against Anaheim and 4-2-0 over their last six road contests against them. Taylor Hall has an active four-game point streak against Anaheim (2G, 2A) and points in seven of his last eight against the club (2G, 5A). Pat Maroon played in 204 career games with the Ducks, registering 79 points (26G, 53A) from 2011-16.