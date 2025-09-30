PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings in Tuesday Preseason Matchup

Chicago takes on Detroit at the United Center on Tuesday night in the fourth of six preseason games

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks open the home portion of their preseason schedule with a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday evening at the United Center. All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+. The game can be heard on WGN Radio and in the Blackhawks App.

CHSN APP

CHSN is available to stream Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games on the CHSN app (available on iOS and Android) or on any web browser.

ROSTER AGAINST DETROIT

Forwards

No.
Name
8
Ryan Donato
11
Oliver Moore
16
Jason Dickinson
17
Nick Foligno
20
Ryan Greene
28
Andre Burakovsky
34
Colton Dach
59
Tyler Bertuzzi
86
Teuvo Teravainen
91
Frank Nazar
95
Ilya Mikheyev
98
Connor Bedard

Defensemen

No.
Name
5
Connor Murphy
6
Sam Rinzel
38
Ethan Del Mastro
44
Wyatt Kaiser
48
Matt Grzelcyk
55
Artyom Levshunov

Goaltenders

No.
Name
30
Spencer Knight
40
Arvid Soderblom

PRESEASON FACEOFF

This is the second of two meetings between the teams in the 2025 preseason. Chicago fell 3-2 to the Red Wings on Sept. 23 at Little Caesars Arena where Connor Bedard and Wyatt Kaiser each scored once, while four Blackhawks each added an assist. Arvid Soderblom played the entire game and made 40 saves on 43 shots (.930 SV%).

LAST TIME OUT

A hat trick and a game-winning goal from Frank Nazar helped the Blackhawks to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday evening at Grand Casino Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Wyatt Kaiser each recorded two assists. Ryan Donato also scored once while Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel each tallied an assist. Drew Commesso played the full game and made 28 saves on 29 shots (.966 SV%) for the victory.

Frank Nazar scores hat trick in 4-1 win over the Wild

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The current training camp roster has 30 players, including 16 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened training camp with 53 players.

UPCOMING PRESEASON SCHEDULE

  • VS. Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 PM CT
  • VS. St. Louis on Saturday Oct. 4 at 6:00 PM CT

