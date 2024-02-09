PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Rangers Friday Night

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno lit the lamp against Minnesota on Wednesday night and now has two goals in his last four games. Foligno scored a power play goal against the Kraken on Jan. 24, marking his first point since returning from injury on Jan. 22 after missing seven games due to a broken finger. The forward is tied for third on the team with 10 goals this season, matching his total from the 2022-23 season with Boston.

He also paces the Blackhawks with four power play goals, which are the most he’s scored in a season since tying a career-high with 11 during the 2016-17 season with Columbus. The forward ranks fourth on the team in points (19) and shares fifth in assists (9) this season.

BORIS THE SPIDER

Forward Boris Katchouk notched a season-high two points (1G, 1A) against New York on Jan. 19. Katchouk has now logged three points (2G, 1A) over his last nine games, while he’s registered five points (3G, 2A) over his last 14 games. The 25-year-old has recorded nine points (5G, 4A) in 32 games with the Blackhawks in 2023-24. Katchouk’s five goals so far this season are tied for the most he’s scored in a single season, having also scored five goals during the 2022-23 campaign.

PHIL ME UP

Forward Philipp Kurashev posted an assist on Wednesday night against Minnesota and has earned two helpers in his last four games. The forward ranks second on the team with 17 assists, marking a new career high. He also ranks third with 25 points (8G, 17A), tying his career mark that was set in 2022-23. Kurashev also shares second with three power play goals and two game-winning goals, while his eight goals rank fifth on the squad. This marks the third-straight season Kurashev has reached the 20-point mark, while it’s the fastest he’s done so in his career (27 GP).

MEGNA-MAN

Defenseman Jaycob Megna logged one assist and two blocked shots in 15:51 of ice time in his Blackhawks debut on Jan. 4 against the Rangers. With the point, Megna became the first Blackhawks defenseman to record a point in their debut with the club since Nick Seeler on Feb. 9, 2020. The defenseman was claimed by Chicago off waivers on Jan. 3 from the Seattle Kraken.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Blueliner Alex Vlasic ranks second among Chicago defensemen and shares fifth among all team skaters with nine assists this season. The native of Wilmette, Ill. also ranks second among team blueliners with 10 points in 43 games. Of his 10 points this season, seven (1G, 6A) have come over his last 24 games. Vlasic also ranks second on the Blackhawks with 85 blocked shots.