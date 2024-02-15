PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Penguins Thursday Night

DON’T GO JASON WATERFALLS

Jason Dickinson scored a goal against the Rangers on Friday night and now has five points (2G, 3A) over his last eight games. The Georgetown, Ont., native’s career-high 16 goals rank first on the Blackhawks this season. He had previously scored nine goals in a season in 2019- 20 with Dallas and in 2022-23. Dickinson also ranks third on the team with 26 points (16G, 10A) and shares fourth with 10 assists on the season.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno recorded an assist on Tuesday night, extending his current point streak to three games (2G, 1A). He has also earned points in four of his last six games (3G, 1A). The forward scored a power play goal against the Kraken on Jan. 24, marking his first point since returning from injury on Jan. 22 after missing seven games due to a broken finger.

Foligno ranks third on the team with 11 goals this season, the most he’s scored since potting 17 goals in 2018-19 with Columbus. He also paces the Blackhawks with four power play goals, which are the most he’s scored in a season since tying a career-high with 11 during the 2016-17 season with Columbus. The forward ranks fourth on the team in points (21) and shares fourth in assists (10) this season.

MR. JONES AND ME

Blueliner Seth Jones tallied an assist against the Rangers and has now logged five points (1G, 4A) in his last eight games. Jones registered two points (1G, 1A), including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime, on Jan. 19 against the Islanders.

PHIL ME UP

Forward Philipp Kurashev tallied an assist against the Canucks to extend his current assist streak to three games (4A), while he’s logged five helpers over his last six games. The forward paces the team with 20 assists, marking a new career high. He also ranks second with 28 points (8G, 20A), also marking a new career high.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Blueliner Alex Vlasic dented the net on Friday night against the Rangers for his second goal of the season. Vlasic ranks second among Chicago defensemen and shares sixth among all team skaters with nine assists this season. The native of Wilmette, Ill. also ranks second among team blueliners with 11 points in 44 games, while his two goals are tied for first among club defensemen. Of his 11 points this season, eight (1G, 6A) have come over his last 26 games