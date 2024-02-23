PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Final Matchup of Season

BED-ARTS AND CRAFTS

Connor Bedard posted three points (1G, 2A) against the Hurricanes on Monday night, marking his second career outing with at least three points. He becomes the second 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to record multiple three-point games, joining Patrick Kane who also recorded two. Bedard has now logged points (2G, 4A) in three of his four games since returning from injury on Feb. 15. He currently leads NHL rookies in points (39) and is tied for first in goals (17), while he paces all Blackhawks skaters in each category. The forward reached the 30-point plateau in just 33 games, tying Artemi Panarin (2015-16) and Ed Litzenberger (1954-55) for the third-fewest games to reach the mark by a rookie in franchise history.

IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Foligno was held off the scoresheet on Wednesday, snapping his six-game point streak (4G, 3A). It marked his longest point streak since the 2016-17 season when he also logged points (3G, 7A) in six-straight games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3. Foligno has now earned points in seven of his last 10 games (5G, 3A). The forward ranks third on the team with 13 goals this season, the most he’s scored since potting 17 goals in 2018-19 with Columbus.

PHIL ME UP

Forward Philipp Kurashev saw his career-long six-game point streak (1G, 7A) come to an end on Wednesday night. Kurashev has now logged nine points (1G, 8A) over his last nine games. The forward paces the team with 23 assists, marking a new career high. He also ranks second with 32 points (9G, 23A), also a new career high. Kurashev ranks third with three power play goals and is tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals, while his nine goals rank fifth on the squad.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Johnson recorded two points (1G, 1A), including a power play goal, in Monday’s contest for his third multi-point game of the season. Johnson comes into Friday’s matchup having earned points (1G, 2A) in two of his last three games and has four points (2G, 2A) over his last five. The 33-year-old returned to the lineup on Feb. 7 after missing the previous 14 games due to injury (broken toe).