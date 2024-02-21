PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Flyers Wednesday Night

SAVE BIG MONEY AT BEDARD’S

Against Carolina, Connor Bedard registered three points (1G, 2A) and now has points (2G, 4A) in three-straight games since returning from injury on Feb. 15. With his game on Monday, Bedard now has eight multi-point games this season, which is the most by an 18-year-old in Blackhawks history and also leads all NHL rookie skaters this season. He’s also the second 18-year-old in team history to record multiple games with three or more points (2GP for Patrick Kane).

TYLER TIME

Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson notched two points (1G, 1A) on Monday and now ranks fourth on the team with 11 goals during the 2023-24 campaign. Johnson now has four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games and six points (4G, 2A) over his last eight games.

PHILLY CHEESE

On Monday, Philipp Kurashev tallied an assist and now leads all club skaters with 23 helpers in 49 games this season. With the assist, Kurashev is now riding a career-long six-game point streak (1G, 7A), which includes three assists over his last two games.