PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Devils in Late-Night Matchup

HERE COME THE HAWKS

The Blackhawks are riding a season-long three-game win streak and have points in 11 of their last 15 games (8-4-3). Chicago shares second in the NHL with an average goals against per game of 2.50 and ranks fourth in the league with 26 goals given up at 5-on-5 this season. The club went 3-for-3 (100%) on the power play against Detroit and rank seventh in the NHL with a power play percentage of 25.5% this season and also went 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill on Sunday and rank eighth in the league with a penalty kill percentage of 83.9% in 2025-26.