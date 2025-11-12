PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Devils in Late-Night Matchup

Chicago opens four-game homestand on Wednesday against New Jersey at the United Center

Game-Day-Hype-Home-11_12Game-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 8:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL BROADCAST: TNT
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

AGAINST NEW JERSEY

The Blackhawks open a four-game homestand on Wednesday evening against the New Jersey Devils. It’ll be the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has points in 10 of his last 11 contests against New Jersey (8G, 8A), including five multi-point efforts. He leads all Blackhawks skaters with 13 assists and 23 points in 19 career games against the Devils. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games against New Jersey. Blueliner Artyom Levshunov notched his first career NHL multi-point game (2A) against the Devils on March 26, 2025.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. Connor Bedard posted three points (1G, 2A) while Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A), Artyom Levshunov (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each notched two points. Andre Burakovsky also recorded two points (1G, 1A), including his 400th career NHL point. Oliver Moore scored his first career NHL goal while three other Blackhawks skaters each registered one assist. Arvid Soderblom made a career-high 45 saves on 46 shots (.978 SV%) for his second win of the season. Chicago went 3-for-3 (100%) on the power play, while also going 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill against Detroit.

HERE COME THE HAWKS

The Blackhawks are riding a season-long three-game win streak and have points in 11 of their last 15 games (8-4-3). Chicago shares second in the NHL with an average goals against per game of 2.50 and ranks fourth in the league with 26 goals given up at 5-on-5 this season. The club went 3-for-3 (100%) on the power play against Detroit and rank seventh in the NHL with a power play percentage of 25.5% this season and also went 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill on Sunday and rank eighth in the league with a penalty kill percentage of 83.9% in 2025-26.

CON AIR

Forward Connor Bedard recorded three points (1G, 2A) on Sunday in Detroit to extend his current point streak to eight games (7G, 11A). He’s now one game shy of tying his career-long nine-game point streak (4G, 8A) from last season. Bedard also has the longest active assist streak in the NHL at seven-consecutive games with a helper (11A). The forward has recorded 25 points (9G, 16A) in 16 games in 2025-26 and shares second in the NHL in points and third in assists. He also ranks first on the team in assists and points, while sharing first in goals.

Connor Bedard snipes power-play goal 58 seconds into the game

SODIE POP

Against the Red Wings, Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom made a career-high 45 saves on 46 shots (.978 SV%) for his second win of the season. His 45 saves are the second-most saves recorded in a single game by an NHL goaltender this season (Merzlikins; 48 saves). Soderblom now has a 2-2-1 record, 2.63 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in five games this season.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 12, 2008: The Blackhawks retired No. 3 in honor of two legendary defensemen: Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson.
Former Chicago netminder Warren Skorodenski posted a 34-save shutout for the Blackhawks on April 3, 1985 in his one career game against the New Jersey Devils. The game took place at Chicago Stadium.

