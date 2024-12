MAKE THE BED

Against the Islanders, foward Connor Bedard posted his fifth career game-winning goal, tying Bobby Hull and Patrick Kane for the most by a teenager in franchise history. He also recorded two points (1G, 1A) for his 20th career multi- point game, which is 10th most by a teenager among active players. Bedard now has five points (2G, 3A) over his last three games and seven points (2G, 5A) over his last five games.