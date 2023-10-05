PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild in their final home game of the 2023 preseason on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN radio ... During their last outing on Tuesday night, the Blackhawks used two goals from F Corey Perry to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at the United Center ... F Taylor Hall registered three assists ... F Connor Bedard also tallied three points (1G, 2A), including his first goal of the preseason ... D Connor Murphy found the back of the net with his first goal of the preseason, while also leading the team with five blocked shots ... F Jason Dickinson and F Nick Foligno each chipped in an assist ... Foligno also led all Chicago skaters with five hits in the game ... G Petr Mrazek picked up his first victory of the preseason.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday evening at the United Center ... Chicago then closes out the preseason with a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. CT.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 30 players in training camp including 20 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 4 - G Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman and F Brett Seney have cleared waivers and been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F Ryder Rolston, D Louis Crevier, D Ethan Del Mastro and D Filip Roos, and G Drew Commesso have been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F Gavin Hayes and F Paul Ludwinski have been returned to their junior clubs ... Oct. 1 - F Antti Saarela, F Marcel Marcel and F Michal Teply, and D Nolan Allan have been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 1 - G Mitchell Weeks has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco and D Andrew Perrott have all been released from their PTO’s and assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).