PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Back-to-Back Contests

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 5-2 decision to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday evening at the United Center ... Jason Dickinson buried his 10th goal of the season, a new single-season career-high ... Ryan Donato also found the back of the net and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games ... Connor Bedard notched an assist and leads the team with 17 helpers on the season ... Colin Blackwell recorded an assist for his first point of the season ... Louis Crevier and Isaak Phillips each chipped in an assist ... Connor Murphy posted a game-high five blocked shots.

VS. ST. LOUIS

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has 12 points (5G, 7A) in 19 career games against St. Louis, including points (4G, 7A) in nine of his last 10 and in his last five straight (3G, 3A) ... During their last meeting on Dec. 9, Nikita Zaitsev registered two assists, while Jason Dickinson and Anthony Beauvillier each found the back of the net ... Four Blackhawks chipped in an assist and Petr Mrazek made 38 saves during a 3-1 victory over the Blues at the United Center.

THROWING DIMES

Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard registered an assist on Friday and now has helpers (5A) in three-straight games and points (1G, 7A) in five of his last six games ... It’s the fifth time this season that Bedard has recorded a three-plus game point streak ... He continues to lead all NHL first years with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 32 games this season.

SPACE JASON

Forward Jason Dickinson found the back of the net against Montreal and now ranks second among all Chicago skaters with 10 goals this season ... He also recorded two hits on Friday and currently ranks third on the team with 47 hits in 32 games on the year.

DONATO DANGLES

Ryan Donato scored his sixth goal of the season against the Canadiens and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and three points (2G, 1A) over his last two games ... He now has goals (3G) in three of his last five games against Montreal.