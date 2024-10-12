PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip with Matchup Against Oilers

Chicago wraps up back-to-back action tonight in Edmonton

16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

The Blackhawks face off against the Oilers tonight in the second game of their back-to-back, looking to rebound after loss to Winnipeg in overtime. Fans can catch the action on CHSN or listen live on WGN-AM 720. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 16-12-2 in their last 30 games against the Oilers since the start of the 2013-14 season. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 20 points (7G, 13A) in 18 career games against Edmonton, including six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games. Forward Connor Bedard has one goal in one career game against the Oilers, which came at Rogers Place on Dec. 12, 2023. A former Oiler, Taylor Hall has posted seven points (2G, 5A) in 11 career games against Edmonton, including a two-assist performance during his last trip to Rogers Place on Dec. 9, 2021 with the Bruins. Former Flames defenseman TJ Brodie has complied 23 points (4G, 19A) in 53 career games against the Oilers.

LAST TIME OUT

Chicago fell 2-1 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Ryan Donato buried his first goal of the season. Pat Maroon recorded an assist for his first point as a Blackhawk. Nick Foligno led all game skaters with five hits. Wyatt Kaiser made his season debut and led all game skaters with five blocked shots. Arvid Soderblom saw his first action of the season and made 33 saves on 35 shots (.943 SV%). Chicago penalty killers went 2-for-2 (100%) in the game.

DON OF THE DEAD

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato found the back of the net on Friday and now has four points (2G, 2A) over his last five regular-season games dating back to the end of the 2023-24 season. Against Winnipeg, he also ranked third among all game forwards with two hits and shares first on the club with six hits through two games this season.

NICK AT NIGHT

Against Winnipeg on Friday, Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno led all game players with five hits, while also leading all team skaters with four shots on goal. He now ranks second in the NHL and leads the team with 11 hits through two games
this season. Foligno led all Blackhawks skaters with 192 hits in 74 games in 2023-24.

MAROON 5

Playing in his second game as a Blackhawk on Friday against the Jets, forward Pat Maroon notched an assist for his first point with the club. He also ranked third among all game skaters with three hits and now ranks third on the team with four hits through two games.

