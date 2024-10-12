PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip with Matchup Against Oilers

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 16-12-2 in their last 30 games against the Oilers since the start of the 2013-14 season. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 20 points (7G, 13A) in 18 career games against Edmonton, including six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games. Forward Connor Bedard has one goal in one career game against the Oilers, which came at Rogers Place on Dec. 12, 2023. A former Oiler, Taylor Hall has posted seven points (2G, 5A) in 11 career games against Edmonton, including a two-assist performance during his last trip to Rogers Place on Dec. 9, 2021 with the Bruins. Former Flames defenseman TJ Brodie has complied 23 points (4G, 19A) in 53 career games against the Oilers.