PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Homestand with Centennial Celebration Against Maple Leafs

AGAINST TORONTO

The Blackhawks continue their four-game homestand on Saturday evening against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’ll be the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 10-1-3 in their last 14 games against the Maple Leafs at the United Center and have taken points in 23 of their last 29 games overall against Toronto (19-6-4). Teuvo Teravainen found the back of the net during his last game against Toronto on Feb. 23, 2025 and has 15 points (6G, 9A) in 22 career games against the Maple Leafs.