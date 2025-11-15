PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Homestand with Centennial Celebration Against Maple Leafs

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Toronto at the United Center on Saturday night to celebrate the Originals Chapter
The Blackhawks continue their four-game homestand on Saturday evening against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’ll be the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 10-1-3 in their last 14 games against the Maple Leafs at the United Center and have taken points in 23 of their last 29 games overall against Toronto (19-6-4). Teuvo Teravainen found the back of the net during his last game against Toronto on Feb. 23, 2025 and has 15 points (6G, 9A) in 22 career games against the Maple Leafs.
The Blackhawks fell in overtime, 4-3, to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday evening at the United Center. Nick Foligno and Louis Crevier each recorded two assists. Connor Bedard scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season while Sam Lafferty and Landon Slaggert each scored once. Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each notched an assist as Colton Dach posted a career-high nine hits. Ryan Donato appeared in his 500th career NHL game and Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
Defenseman Louis Crevier recorded two assists on Wednesday against New Jersey for his second multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A; Oct. 28 vs. OTT). He now has assists (3A) in back-to-back games and four helpers over his last four games. Crevier has a career-high eight points (2G, 6A) in 16 games this season. He leads all team defensemen in goals, and ranks second in assists and points. Crevier notched two hits against the Devils and ranks third on the team and first among all club blueliners with 24 hits this season.
Against New Jersey, forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net and is riding a career-long four-game goal streak (4G). He also has points (8G, 11A) in nine-straight games, which ties his career-long point streak from last season (4G, 8A). He is currently one assist shy of 100 for his NHL career and would become the youngest skater in Blackhawks history to reach the milestone. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are the only active skaters to reach the mark at Bedard’s age or younger.
Forward Colton Dach tied a career high with nine hits on Wednesday against New Jersey and ranks third in the NHL and leads all league rookies with 75 hits in 17 games this season. He's nine hits shy of matching his single-season career-high 86 hits from the 2024-25 campaign. Dach also ranks third among team forwards with nine blocked shots this season.
Nov. 12, 2008: The Blackhawks retired No. 3 in honor of two legendary defensemen: Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson.
Former Chicago netminder Warren Skorodenski posted a 34-save shutout for the Blackhawks on April 3, 1985 in his one career game against the New Jersey Devils. The game took place at Chicago Stadium.