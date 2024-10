LAST TIME OUT

Four different Blackhawks’ skaters found the back of the net during a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks during Thursday’s home opener at the United Center. Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen each posted two assists. Nick Foligno scored the game-winning goal on the power play. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first goal

as a Blackhawk. Jason Dickinson and Taylor Hall each scored once. Joey Anderson added an assist for his first point of the season. Lukas Reichel skated in his 100th career NHL game. Petr Mrazek made 20 saves on 22 shots for his second victory of the season.