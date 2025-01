LET'S BE FRANK

Forward Frank Nazar tallied two points (1G, 1A) against the Lightning and has seven points (2G, 5A) in 19 games this season. It was the first multi-point game of his career and gives him points (1G, 3A) in a career-long three-straight games. Nazar and Crevier became the first two Blackhawks rookies to tally multiple points in the same game since April 21, 2021 (Brandon Hagel & Pius Suter).