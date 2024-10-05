PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason Against Blues

Chicago hits the road to Milwaukee, hosting St. Louis at Fiserv Forum in Home Away From Home Series

Game-Preview-10_5-16x9 (1)
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

The Blackhawks will wrap up their preseason schedule tonight against the St. Louis Blues at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, marking a special "Home Away From Home" series matchup.

The roster for tonight will be released later today.

Prior to puck drop, Fiserv Forum's entertainment plaza and Deer District will host pre-game celebrations for fans, which will include mascot appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with Deer District activities starting at 3:30 p.m.

MKE-KBYG-16x9

Fans can also catch the action on Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the new official home of the Blackhawks. The game will air on local over-the-air channels WJYS, 62.2, and 62.3 in Chicago. It will also be available on DIRECTV Satellite and DIRECTV Stream (Channel 665) for those with Choice or higher packages. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch. For digital antenna (OTA) support, call (877) 828-8198.

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks look to rebound in their final preseason game after dropping a 6-1 decision to the Wild on Friday night. Chicago fell behind early, trailing 2-0 halfway through the first period. Seth Jones managed to score late in the second period, assisted by Connor Bedard and Petr Mrazek, but Minnesota responded with four unanswered goals, putting the game out of reach for the Blackhawks.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

After tonight's matchup, the Blackhawks will open the regular season on the road with a four-game trip, beginning Tuesday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Hockey Club at 9:00 p.m. CT. The team's home opener is set for Thursday, October 17 against San Jose at 7:30 p.m.

