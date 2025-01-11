PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home to Battle the Oilers

LAST TIME OUT

Chicago fell 5-3 to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday evening at Little Caesars Arena. Teuvo Teravainen scored twice while Ryan Donato also found the back of the net and led all skaters with seven shots on goal. Nolan Allan notched an assist and led all game skaters with three blocked shots. Connor Bedard, Colton Dach and Ilya Mikheyev each recorded an assist. Seth Jones led all Chicago skaters with 24:48 of time on ice. As a team, the Blackhawks tallied 21 hits to just 12 hits for Detroit.