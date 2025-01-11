PREVIEW: Blackhawks Back Home to Battle the Oilers

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Connor Bedard looks to extend career-long point streak to ten games Saturday night against Edmonton
The Blackhawks are 17-12-2 in their last 31 games against the Oilers since the start of the 2013-14 season. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 24 points (9G, 15A) in 19 career games against Edmonton, including 10 points (4G, 6A) over his last six games versus the club. During their last meeting on Oct. 12, Teravainen posted four points (2G, 2A), while Connor Bedard (1G, 2A) and Seth Jones (1G, 2A) each tallied three points during a 5-2 victory over the Oilers at Rogers Place.
Chicago fell 5-3 to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday evening at Little Caesars Arena. Teuvo Teravainen scored twice while Ryan Donato also found the back of the net and led all skaters with seven shots on goal. Nolan Allan notched an assist and led all game skaters with three blocked shots. Connor Bedard, Colton Dach and Ilya Mikheyev each recorded an assist. Seth Jones led all Chicago skaters with 24:48 of time on ice. As a team, the Blackhawks tallied 21 hits to just 12 hits for Detroit.
Forward Connor Bedard posted an assist against Detroit and has points (4G, 8A) in a career-long nine-straight games. It's the longest active point streak in the NHL. With the helper, Bedard became the third teenager in franchise history with a nine-game point streak, following Jonathan Toews (10 GP) and Eddie Olczyk (9 GP). He continues to lead all team skaters with 27 assists and 38 points in 42 games this season. Bedard currently sits at 99 career NHL points (33G, 66A).
On Friday evening, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and has four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games. He also has 15 points (3G, 12G) points over his last 12 games. Teravainen ranks second among all Chicago skaters with 19 assists and 28 points in 42 games this season.
Blackhawks forward Colton Dach tallied an assist on Friday for his second career NHL point. He now has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. Against Detroit, Dach shared first among all game skaters with three hits and now has 10 hits over his first four NHL games. He also recorded one blocked shot in the game.