Bedard scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blackhawks stay hot with win against Senators

Crevier then made it 2-0 at 12:06. He picked up the puck along the boards outside the right circle and one-timed the puck, which deflected into the net off the leg of Senators defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo.

Bedard extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 17:53. Burakovsky skated to the goal line from the left point and made a cross-ice pass to Bedard, who scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.

“I thought it was huge, especially with the time of the game,” Bedard said. “We talked about them coming off a back-to-back last game, and if we get one of those power plays, maybe they don't quit, but they feel it a little more. That was the importance of that 3-0 goal.”

Bedard put the Blackhawks ahead 4-0 at 2:58 of the second period. He moved into the offensive zone, made a toe-drag move and scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Jake Sanderson got the Senators on the board at 4:58 with a shot from the blue line that caromed off the end boards and went in off Knight.

Michael Amadio cut the lead to 4-2 at 7:09 when he skated out from behind the net and lifted the puck over Knight.

“When I came around the net I saw some time and space,” Amadio said. “I just took it to the net. I’m not even sure where it went in.”

Stutzle then got the Senators to within 4-3 at 8:31 when he moved into the offensive zone and scored glove side with a wrist shot from the right circle. The Blackhawks challenged the play for offside, but it call was upheld after a video review, resulting in a delay of game penalty.