RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Wild at Home, 6-1

Wild 6, Blackhawks 1: Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in their win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago.

Brock Faber, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin each had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for the Wild (4-2-0), who were playing their final game of the preseason. Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves.

Seth Jones scored, and Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 34 shots for the Blackhawks (0-4-1).

Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:01 of the first period.

Brodin scored just four seconds later to make it 2-0. Following a face-off win by Marat Khusnutdinov, Brodin skated to center ice and scored after catching Mrazek skating out of his net for an expected dump-in.

Jones cut it to 2-1 during a 4-on-4 at 18:51 of the second period, but Zuccarello responded with a power-play goal 35 seconds later to push the lead to 3-1.

Faber scored 13 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1.

Marcus Johansson made it 5-1 at 1:46, and Kirill Kaprizov tapped in a pass from Zuccarello at 7:26 to extend the lead to 6-1.