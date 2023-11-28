NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry

logo-16x9

Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks organization:

After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.

