NEWS: Blackhawks Launch ‘Sticks In’ to Help Local Families Start Their Hockey Journey

Beginning today, parents can visit SticksIn.com as a guide to hockey in their community, with educational materials on getting started or continuing their youth hockey journey alongside an interactive tool that provides personalized programming recommendations based on their child’s location, age, skill level and more. While the platform is powered by the Chicago Blackhawks, it brings together information from participating rinks, clubs and leagues across the region for greater access to information on programs that fit each unique family’s needs.

“As a parent of young children myself, I know youth sports are more important than ever to their development – being active, having fun, learning about teamwork and making new friends along the way,” said Jaime Faulkner, Blackhawks President of Business Operations. “And while we believe hockey is the best sport in the world, we also know it can be more difficult to navigate than other youth sports. That’s why we built a place to help parents get educated, get excited – and ultimately, get their children started.”

The platform launches just ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ Try Hockey for Free weekend on October 12-13 at nearly 30 local rinks across Chicagoland and beyond, which is anticipated to offer approximately 2,000 kids their first opportunity to try hockey.