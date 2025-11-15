FEATURE: The Story of Tony Esposito and His Historic Blackhawks Career

“Son of a buck, I can’t score on him,” Orr once said. “I’ve got two goals on him in my whole career.”

Tony O retired in 1984 at the age of 40 and said his only regret as a Blackhawk was not winning a Stanley Cup for the Chicago fans. But his honors continued post-playing career. As part of the NHL's 100-year anniversary in 2017, Esposito was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in league history. A decade earlier in 2008, perhaps just as meaningful, he was named a Blackhawks ambassador, reuniting with an organization that always felt like home to him.

“It's a great feeling to be on this ice again," Esposito said in a pregame ceremony as the crowd chanted "Tony! Tony!" "Really miss it, I’ll tell you that. It's a pleasure and an honor to be back with the Hawks."

Esposito also shaped the next generation of goaltenders. One of them was the Blackhawks’ own Ed Belfour, who grew up idolizing Tony O.

"My favorite team was the Chicago Blackhawks," Belfour said. "Goes back to when I was probably 5, 6 years old and watching Hockey Night in Canada with mom and dad and my sister every Saturday night around the TV. Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, and Tony Esposito were my favorite players. Of course Tony, amazing goalie, my favorite goalie at the time. That was my dream to play for the Blackhawks. One of my favorite moments being at Chicago Stadium ... I got to watch their jerseys hung in the rafters and I was on the bench in tears."

Esposito passed away at the age of 78 on Aug. 10, 2021, just three years and three days after the all-time Blackhawks great Stan Mikita.

"The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family with the passing of Tony Esposito,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement on the day of Tony O's passing. "From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years.

"Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors. The hockey world will miss him greatly."