FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

After his impressive performance in preseason action last season, Kevin Korchinski continues to build off the confidence that he gained to try and become a full-time NHL player.

Now in his second year in training camp, he feels more comfortable with the Blackhawks’ system and now focuses on how to enhance his skills at a more advance level.

“I’m trying to get better every day,” Korchinski said. “I’m just trying to use last year’s preseason as confidence heading into this one to try and be an NHL player. It’s exciting, I’m ready to go and get at it.”

For Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson and head coach Luke Richardson, they have both seen a big stride in the 2022 draft pick’s game with his skating abilities and defensive skills. However, they also believe that the 19-year-old defenseman can develop in other areas.

Some of the challenges they want to see growth in is how he can read high risk situations in the offensive zone and line rushes. But most importantly, how he can handle going against some top NHL forwards in the defensive zone.

“You want to make sure that he’s ready physically and mentally to handle defending NHL forwards,” Davidson said. “On the offensive side of the puck, there are certain things that he could get away with just based on his physical capabilities, his skills and his skating that may be a little too high risk at times that you want to see him dial back.”