FEATURE: Blackhawks Excited to Add 'Meaningful Pieces' at 2024 NHL Draft

The final hours are ticking down ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, and the Blackhawks hockey operations staff is running through their final few steps before another franchise-altering weekend.

Holding the No. 2 and No. 18 overall picks, as well as a pair of selections in the second and third rounds, and two late-round picks, General Manager Kyle Davidson, director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey and the amateur scouting team are more confident than ever about their process heading into the weekend — the third draft since Davidson took over as GM.

“We're really, really excited about where we're at,” Davidson told Blackhawks.com this week. “We all collectively feel very excited about where we sit in our preparation. I think, for the most part, the work is done. Maybe some final tweaks and final discussions here in the lead up to Friday and Saturday, but we've really honed the process for the draft the last couple of years. It's kind of come to fruition and completion a little bit sooner than it has in previous years, which is exciting to be prepared and be this ready. We're really excited with what we're going to be able to get.”