DRAFT: Best Selections at Blackhawks 2024 Pick Numbers

NO. 2 OVERALL

Jack Eichel (BUF, 2015): If not for the latest Conn Smythe winner and a generational talent in Connor McDavid going No. 1 overall nearly 10 years ago, Jack Eichel likely would’ve been the clear-cut top pick in the 2015 draft. After serving as the face of the Buffalo Sabres for the first six years of his career, totaling 355 points (139G, 216A) in 375 games for one of the league’s lowest-scoring teams over that stretch, Eichel resurrected his post-injury career in Vegas, where he helped lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup last summer with 26 points (6G, 20A) — the most points and assists of any player in the postseason. In nine NHL seasons, he’s been named an NHL All-Star six times and has amassed 514 points (211G, 303A) in 539 regular-season games.

Andrei Svechnikov (CAR, 2018): One of Carolina’s top offensive weapons since is rookie season in 2018-19, Andrei Svechnikov has already cemented himself as a top 10 goal scorer in franchise history in just six seasons. With 316 points (138G, 277A) in 406 games, the winger has been nearly a point-per-game player in each of his last five years and was named an NHL All-Star for the first time in 2023. Only Brady Tkachuk (No. 4 overall) and Quinn Hughes (No. 7 overall) have scored more points than Svechnikov from the 2018 draft class.

Aleksander Barkov (FLA, 2013): Having just become the first Finnish-born captain to lead his team to the Stanley Cup, Aleksander Barkov has become the heart and soul of the Florida Panthers since being selected second overall in 2013. With 711 points (266, 445A) in 737 regular-season games, Barkov has won the Selke Trophy twice (2020-21, 2023-24), the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy once (2018-19) and been named an NHL All-Star on two occasions (2018, 2023).