DRAFT: Best Selections at Blackhawks 2024 Pick Numbers

Look at some of the top players taken throughout the years at Chicago's pick numbers in the 2024 NHL Draft

24_Top-Selections_At-Picks_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

It’s officially draft week, with the Blackhawks holding a pair of selections in each of the first three rounds at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas.

What type of talent can be found in those early rounds of the draft? Just take a look at some of the recent names taken at the current pick numbers Chicago owns heading into the weekend.

GettyImages-478674708

NO. 2 OVERALL

Jack Eichel (BUF, 2015): If not for the latest Conn Smythe winner and a generational talent in Connor McDavid going No. 1 overall nearly 10 years ago, Jack Eichel likely would’ve been the clear-cut top pick in the 2015 draft. After serving as the face of the Buffalo Sabres for the first six years of his career, totaling 355 points (139G, 216A) in 375 games for one of the league’s lowest-scoring teams over that stretch, Eichel resurrected his post-injury career in Vegas, where he helped lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup last summer with 26 points (6G, 20A) — the most points and assists of any player in the postseason. In nine NHL seasons, he’s been named an NHL All-Star six times and has amassed 514 points (211G, 303A) in 539 regular-season games. 

Andrei Svechnikov (CAR, 2018): One of Carolina’s top offensive weapons since is rookie season in 2018-19, Andrei Svechnikov has already cemented himself as a top 10 goal scorer in franchise history in just six seasons. With 316 points (138G, 277A) in 406 games, the winger has been nearly a point-per-game player in each of his last five years and was named an NHL All-Star for the first time in 2023. Only Brady Tkachuk (No. 4 overall) and Quinn Hughes (No. 7 overall) have scored more points than Svechnikov from the 2018 draft class.

Aleksander Barkov (FLA, 2013): Having just become the first Finnish-born captain to lead his team to the Stanley Cup, Aleksander Barkov has become the heart and soul of the Florida Panthers since being selected second overall in 2013. With 711 points (266, 445A) in 737 regular-season games, Barkov has won the Selke Trophy twice (2020-21, 2023-24), the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy once (2018-19) and been named an NHL All-Star on two occasions (2018, 2023).

GettyImages-451367136

NO. 18 OVERALL

Alex Tuch (MIN, 2014): Although more known for his four seasons in Vegas and recent breakout success with the Buffalo Sabres over the last three years (part of the trade that sent former No. 2 pick Jack Eichel back to Vegas), Alex Tuch was a selection of the Minnesota Wild and played his first six NHL games with the organization. Traded to Vegas ahead of the expansion draft and their inaugural season, Tuch was a mainstay for the Golden Knights in their first years in the desert with 139 points (61G, 78A) in 249 regular season games and another 33 points (19G, 14A) in 66 postseason appearances. He’s been nearly a point-per-game player in Buffalo since arriving, with 176 points (70G, 106A) in 199 games over the last three years.

Thomas Chabot (OTT, 2015): In what was a stacked 2015 NHL Draft, the Ottawa Senators selected a stalwart of their blue line in Thomas Chabot at No. 18 overall. Despite an injury-riddled season this past year, the defenseman has skated in 431 games over his first seven full NHL seasons and led the team in time on ice per game for four straight campaigns prior to this year (finishing just 10 seconds off the mark in 51 games). He serves as an alternate captain in the Canadian capital and is the longest-tenured Senators player.

Tuevo Teravainen (CHI, 2012): The last time the Blackhawks made the No. 18 overall pick, they drafted a pretty successful offensive talent, though most of his success has come outside of the organization. Teuvo Teravainen has skated 670 NHL games since his name was called at No. 18 in 2012, logging 459 points (155G, 304A). He broke into the league with his first three seasons in Chicago, not including 18 games as the team captured the 2015 Stanley Cup in his first full campaign, before being dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he’s enjoyed his most success over the last eight years.

GettyImages-801573480

NO. 34 OVERALL

Nicholas Hague (VGK, 2017): In their very first NHL draft, the Vegas Golden Knights hit the jackpot in the second round by selecting Nicholas Hague at No. 34 overall. After a year and a half in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves, Hague has been a mainstay on the Vegas blue line since, skating in 296 games over the last five seasons — the most of any non-first rounder from 2017.

Jake Allen (STL, 2008): An oldie (in draft years, not age) that can’t be overlooked at No. 34 overall St. Louis’ selection of Jake Allen in the second round in 2008. The go-to guy in net for the Blues in five straight seasons following his rookie campaign, Allen was supplanted by a young Jordan Bennington just before the Blues captured the 2019 Stanley Cup, but played a role on the team nonetheless. He remains second all-time in games played (289) and wins (148) for St. Louis, and has spent the last four seasons between Montreal and New Jersey, bringing his career total to 429 games played and 195 wins — 101st in NHL history for netminder victories.

GettyImages-479093058

NO. 50 OVERALL

Jordan Greenway (MIN, 2015): With the 50th overall pick in 2015, the Minnesota Wild selected a former Minnesota high school forward in Jordan Greenway. In his first six NHL seasons with the Wild, Greenway posted 119 points (38G, 81A) in 317 games before being dealt to Buffalo at the trade deadline in 2023. In 84 games with the Sabres in his first year-plus, the forward has 32 points (14G, 18A).

Colton Sissons (NSH, 2012): In 2012, the Nashville Predators found a key depth piece of thieir offense selecting Colton Sissons at No. 50 overall. While maybe not a flashy offensive threat, Sissons has skated in 618 NHL games over 10 seasons with 200 points (88G, 112A) and has finished top 10 in team scoring for three straight campaigns. From the 2012 draft class, Sissons has played out-performed 30 players taken ahead of him in NHL games played since.

GettyImages-912840376

NO. 67 OVERALL

Morgan Geekie (CAR, 2017): Since being drafted by Carolina in 2017, Morgan Geekie has played for three teams across his four full NHL seasons, totaling 102 points (39G, 63A) in 256 games. Geekie played 36 games for the Hurricanes in his first full year before being claimed by Seattle in the 2021 Expansion Draft, where the forward played for two years in the Pacific Northwest. He signed as a free agent in Boston last summer, and had his highest-producing season to date with 39 points (17G, 22A) in 76 games for the Bruins.

Adam Lowry (WPG, 2011): In their first draft after relocating back to Winnipeg, the Jets selected a face of the franchise with the No. 67 overall pick in 2011 in Adam Lowry. With 702 games under his belt in 10 NHL seasons, Lowry already ranks sixth in games played in franchise history, trailing only Mark Scheifele on the current roster, and has only missed eight games over the last four seasons for the Jets. The defenseman has 239 points (105G, 134A) in his career.

GettyImages-630682944

NO. 72 OVERALL

Anthony Cirelli (TBL, 2015): With the 72nd overall pick in 2015, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected a crucial member of their future Stanley Cup-winning teams in Anthony Cirelli. The forward has been a consistent middle-six contributor since his first full NHL campaign in 2018-19, totaling 233 points (97G, 136A) in 431 regular-season games and another 42 points (17G, 25A) in 103 playoffs appearances. Cirelli is coming off his most productive season yet, with 45 points and 20 goals in 79 games.

Cal Clutterbuck (MIN, 2006): Nearly 20 years ago, the Minnesota Wild selected Cal Clutterbuck at No. 72 overall, and 17 NHL seasons later, the veteran just reached 1,064 games played between Minnesota and the New York Islanders. With 293 points (143G, 150A) over his career, he’s never been a high-impact player on the scoresheet, breaking the 30-point mark just once in his career, but has been a crucial part of the lineup year after year.

News Feed

NEWS: Jeremy Roenick Named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Cole Guttman to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

FEATURE: The Day I Was Drafted Home 

DRAFT: How Chicago's 2024 Draft Picks Were Acquired

BLOG: Get to Know Top Prospects Celebrini, Levshunov & Lindstrom

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Continue to Support Local Efforts Against Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Veteran Broadcaster Rick Ball as New Television Play-by-Play Voice

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network to Launch as New Home for Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox

RELEASE: Tickets for Discover NHL Winter Classic Go On Sale Friday, June 14

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Zach Sanford to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Martin Misiak to Three-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Draft Picks from New York Islanders

BLOG: Trio Advance to World Championships Semifinals

BLOG: All Six Blackhawks Advance at 2024 World Championships

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Seney to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

BLOG: Six Blackhawks Competing at 2024 World Championships

DRAFT: Blackhawks Ready to Add Foundational Player with No. 2 Pick