Hall scores hat trick, sparks Blackhawks past Stars

Teuvo Teravainen pushed it to 4-0 at 3:06, scoring from the slot after taking a pass back from Bertuzzi.

Blackwell cut it to 4-1 at 3:41. Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the right point was stopped in front of the net, but Blackwell backhanded the puck top shelf.

Hall completed the hat trick at 8:42 to make it 5-1 after Craig Smith helped retrieve the puck out of the right corner and feed it to Hall in front.

Crevier extended it to 6-1 at 13:18. Ilya Mikheyev fed Crevier, who skated into the slot and scored.

“Pretty good,” Crevier said. “I've been waiting a long time, so it's awesome.”

Duchene scored on the power play for Dallas at 13:43 of the third period for the 6-2 final.

“I don’t think it was maybe as bad as the score,” Duchene said. “It got away from us. We had some good chances. Their goalie came up big at some times. We just had some errors that ended up in our net. It’s that old adage: You’re never really as good as you think you are when you win, and you’re never as bad as you think you are when you lose, most of the time.

“This team, I don’t think, has had a ton of adversity the last two years. There’s a little bit coming at us right now. As long as we peak at the right time and work towards it, I think that’s the only thing we can do. We’ve just got to keep figuring things out and working and pushing.”

NOTES: Hall became the fifth player in NHL history to go 10 years between hat tricks (regular season or playoffs), joining Dit Clapper (March 9, 1933 to Feb. 17, 1945), Woody Dumart (Dec. 25, 1939 to March 4, 1951), Guy Carbonneau (Jan. 6, 1983 to Dec. 27, 1993) and Duchene (Nov. 4, 2011 to Nov. 20, 2021). His first goal at 17 seconds was the fastest opening goal for the Blackhawks since Dominik Kubalik scored at 15 seconds on Feb. 9, 2020. Hall also scored the fastest two goals by a Blackhawks player since Alex DeBrincat (5:07) on Feb.18, 2019. … Stars forward Roope Hintz did not play after “tweaking something” on Monday, according to DeBoer.