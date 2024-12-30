Stars score 5 straight goals, defeat slumping Blackhawks

Connor Bedard scored and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (12-23-2), who have lost four in a row, including 6-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday in their first game after the Christmas break.

“I don't know,” Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen said. “It's been tough after a break now, a couple really bad games. Pretty disappointing. I feel like there's been a lot of games something goes wrong and the game starts going the wrong way. I guess we have to figure it out. There's mistakes to be made, and when somebody (makes) a mistake, we just have to get better next shift. Got to be better, everyone.”

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 12:20 of the first period when his shot from the left circle deflected in off the stick of Stars forward Sam Steel.

“I think there’s lots to go into the game, but I think offensively he’s doing some good things,” Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said of Bedard, who was minus-4. “Today, obviously, he was on for a bunch against, but some of them weren’t necessarily on him. Offensively, he’s playing well. He’s creating a lot. Try to get him on the ice in those situations, get him the puck a lot.”