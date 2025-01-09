RECAP: Blackhawks Plow Past Avalanche at Home

Petr Mrazek made 35 saves for the Blackhawks (14-25-2), who had lost six of seven.

“Felt good … that’s obviously a good team,” Bedard said. “A lot of shifts are going to be 50/50, but I thought we had some good plays. Overall, it was a pretty good game from our whole group, and obviously Petr was unbelievable.”

Mrazek was on injured reserve with a groin injury from Dec. 12-19 and hadn’t won since Nov. 27.

“Long time no win,” Mrazek said. “After I came back from injury, I haven't got a win. Early on, I saw a lot of pucks, so that was the key for me tonight. I just was battling since I returned, every day on the ice, in the practice, in the game. I knew I can make some saves, and I knew there was going to be a game that I could prove I can still play the game.”

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen had his point streak end at 14 games and Nathan MacKinnon’s streak ended at eight for the Avalanche (25-16-1), who were 7-0-1 in their previous eight games. Trent Miner, making his first NHL start, made 17 saves.

“I think we dominated; their goalie had a good night,” Rantanen said. “That’s what happened. Tonight was one of those [where] I feel like created a lot of chances. He made a lot of good saves. We had really good looks, and he was there always. Got to tip your cap to him.”

Juuso Parssinen’s unassisted goal at 6:14 of the first period gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. Parssinen picked up the puck in the defensive zone, skated down the right wing and lifted a backhand shot over Mrzek’s glove from the right face-off circle while holding off Chicago forward Lukas Reichel.

It was his first goal since being traded to Colorado from the Nashville Predators on Dec. 28.