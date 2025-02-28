Golden Knights score 5 in 1st, hold off Blackhawks

Barbashev gets 4 points, Eichel sets season assist mark for Vegas, which has won 4 of 5

Blackhawks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the first period and hung on for a 7-5 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Ivan Barbashev scored twice and had two assists, Keegan Kolesar scored twice and Brett Howden had three assists for the Golden Knights (35-18-6), who have won four of their past five. Ilya Samsonov made 17 saves.

Jack Eichel had his 51st assist to pass David Perron (50 in 2017-18) for the most in a season in Golden Knights history.

“Probably a coach's nightmare, right?” Kolesar said. “Good start. All the mistakes that we made were self-inflicted and they capitalized on it. Together, we came out with the win, but like I said, it just wasn't good enough for us to follow up that good first period.”

CHI@VGK: Five different Golden Knights record goals in the 1st period

Connor Murphy had three assists for the Blackhawks (17-35-7), who have lost five in a row. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom to start the second period. Soderblom made 16 saves in relief.

“It was exciting when we came back. You felt momentum our way. It felt like we were going to draw a penalty at the end and really have a good chance to tie it, and it just [stinks],” Murphy said. “We get that bad bounce on the last goal against, and it buried us a bit, but it was nice to come back.”

Kolesar put the Golden Knights up 1-0 at 1:06 of the first period, finishing a cross-ice pass from Howden.

Nick Foligno tied it at 1-1 at 6:58 for the Blackhawks. Samsonov made a kick save on Folgino’s first shot but he finished the second attempt.

Nicolas Hague made it 2-1 Vegas at 8:57, collecting a rebound from a Howden shot.

Barbashev extended it to 3-1 at 12:17, redirecting an Alex Pietrangelo shot on the power play.

Tomas Hertl pushed it to 4-1 at 16:54 with a one-timer from the slot on the power play off a pass from Eichel.

“Power play was good,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It made a difference in the game. We didn't take any [penalties], so special teams are on our side against the team that both their special teams are top 10.”

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 5-1 at 18:57 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Colton Dach scored at 1:01 of the second period to cut it to 5-2. Ethan Del Mastro scored his first NHL goal at 5:30 to make it 5-3.

“It was crazy,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “Obviously, the first period, we were down 5-1. But we had some chances. Scoring chances were actually even after the first and we were down 5-1. … We had a little push to return the title a bit, but we gave up too much, honestly.”

Kolesar scored his second of the game at 13:38 to make it 6-3.

CHI@VGK: Kolesar nets another, sending the loose puck between the pipes

Ilya Mikheyev scored at 6:56 of the third period, to pull Chicago within 6-4, then Philipp Kurashev scored to make it 6-5 at 9:44.

Barbashev scored his second of the game at 15:45 for the 7-5 final.

“You can look at it in different ways. We've got to take it as a positive, a win is a win,” Barbashev said. “We need that right now as a group. We’re just moving forward.”

NOTES: Foligno left the game late in the first period with a lower-body injury. Sorensen called him “day to day.” … Eichel became the third period in Vegas history to record a 70-point season.

