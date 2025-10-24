Donato scores 2 more, lifts Blackhawks past Lightning late

Donato has five goals during a four-game streak.

"That puck...I was a little nervous when it came to me because it was such an open net and there was so much spin on the puck," Donato said. "I'm like, if I miss this, I'm going to lose my mind."

Nazar had a goal and an assist, and Teravainen had two assists for the Blackhawks (4-2-2), who have won two straight and four of five (4-0-1). Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

"I thought we worked extremely hard, I thought we competed extremely hard," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. "I think we make some mistakes and when we made mistakes, ‘Knighter’ has been great. He makes big saves at big moments and gives us a chance to win the hockey game."

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist, and Kucherov had two assists in his return for the Lightning (1-4-2), who are 0-2-2 in their past four games. Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

"It's a game of small margins and we're being hurt by the margins that we cause against ourselves," McDonagh said. "It's so close. It's the NHL. We've been on the right side of it a lot of times when you don't deserve it and tonight, maybe, you think you deserve something...but at the end of the day the final score is all that matters."

Kucherov, who missed the previous two games with an illness, pulled within one point of 1,000 in the NHL.