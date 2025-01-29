Bedard scores to help Blackhawks surge past Lightning

Arvid Soderblom made 15 of his 34 saves in the third period for the Blackhawks (16-29-5), who had lost seven straight on the road. Landon Slaggert and Ryan Donato also scored, and Seth Jones had two assists.

"We played good, special teams were great and we were able to put some goals in," Soderblom said. "The PK was huge tonight (3-for-3). It was fun playing them again and I finally got the win."

The teams played for the second time in five days; Tampa Bay defeated Chicago 4-3 in overtime at United Center Friday. Soderblom made 36 saves in that game.

"We played them good last game," Bedard said. "When you play a team kind of back to back like that almost, it's motivation to get a win when they beat you. So it was good to come in here and do that."