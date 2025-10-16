Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

“Every game you want to prove something,” said Reichel, who was playing in just his second game this season. “Just how the game went, pucks went my way from the whole team. We were shooting the puck a lot and it kind of went in. I think overall it was a good game and it feels good to have two (wins) in a row. … I was playing free and having fun. That’s what I did today.”

Reichel was in the lineup after Nick Foligno and the Blackhawks announced earlier in the day that the captain would be taking a leave of absence to attend to his daughter, who will be having a heart procedure.

"We're praying for him and his family and everything that's going on," Chicago forward Frank Nazar said. "That one was for him. It's something we as a group talked about before and after the game."

Ryan Greene scored his first NHL goal, Ilya Mikheyev and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and Nazar, Ryan Donato, and Jason Dickinson also scored for the Blackhawks (2-2-1), who have won two straight. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves, and Connor Bedard had three assists.

“Obviously, we got a couple goals early,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “Obviously, on the puck play and then the one they’d like to have back, but in the first, we were fine. We gave up those rush chances that we’ve got to eliminate, (but) I thought in the second we came out and played really good. We got a huge save early by ‘Sody,’ huge save in the third by ‘Sody.’ … They’re a good team. They probably didn’t have their best night. From our perspective, I thought we competed and defended hard. I think we’re continuing to improve. I thought there were some good habits there. I thought some guys individually had some good nights.”