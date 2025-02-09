Thomas ties game late, Blues recover to defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and two assists, and Alec Martinez and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (17-31-7), who defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Friday. Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves.

“That was a little crazy,” said Teravainen, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations. “I feel like the second period’s again kind of killing us. These are the kinds of games we just have to find a way to win. I feel like we had them, and then we didn’t, and then we had them again. Just crazy.”

The two teams met for the first time since St. Louis defeated Chicago 6-2 in the 2025 Discover Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

Craig Smith and Ryan Donato scored 38 seconds apart in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.

Smith took a cross-slot pass from Patrick Maroon and scored with a snap shot from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 5:04, then Donato made it 2-0 at 5:42 when he intercepted Colton Parayko’s clearing attempt and played a give-and-go with Connor Bedard before beating Binnington with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

“The first, we came out cleaner,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “We were on the forecheck a little bit. That was the biggest thing I noticed.”