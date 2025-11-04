Daccord makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Blackhawks

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Oleksiak also scored the Kraken (6-2-4), who had lost two in a row but are 2-0-2 on a five-game homestand.

“I’m pumped, honestly,” Daccord said. “I had a feeling before the season that we were going to get off to a good start, and I think we have a lot of belief in our room here that we have a good group. Coaching staff, all the guys, everyone has been really dialed in to start the year.”

Andre Burakovsky scored, Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to five games, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (5-5-3), who have lost the first three games (0-2-1) of a season-long six-game road trip.

“I just think we have better in us as a group as a whole,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think maybe some guys didn’t have great nights. It’s an every day league, and we just got to make sure we’re coming every night, every single night.”

Oleksiak gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the second period with a long shot from the right point that got through traffic and beat Soderblom under his glove. Oleksiak did not have a point in his previous eight games.