RECAP: Blackhawks Edged by Flyers in OT

Reichel made it 1-0 at 11:29 of the first period on a one-timer from the right side to finish a 3-on-2 rush. It was his first goal in 11 games.

Maroon scored to make it 2-0 at 10:01 of the second period when his backhand from the right circle went under Kolosov's pads. It was the forward's first goal in 33 games, dating to Jan. 2 of last season when he was with the Minnesota Wild.

It was the fourth time in five games the Blackhawks allowed at least two goals in the third period; in three of them they were tied or leading entering the third, but lost all three.

"We've got to play with confidence," Maroon said. "We've had the lead in the third period against really good hockey teams and we've lost a lot of games, and this is one of them again. We lost the lead every time in the third period. We've got to be better. We've got to have confidence. We've got to play with structure. We've got to make it boring for them, get pucks in, grind them down low. We have moments of that, but we've got to do that for a full 60 and in the third period too, we can't sit back. We've got to go."

NOTES: Michkov, 19, is the eighth teenager in NHL history with multiple overtime goals. Only three players (Ilya Kovalchuk, Rick Nash, Sidney Crosby; three each) have more. … It was the third time in the past five games the Flyers have scored at least two goals in the third period. ... Philadelphia forward Scott Laughton had a game-high and NHL career-best eight shots on goal. ... York had one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 20:00 of ice time in his first game since Oct. 23. ... Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae had two shots on goal in 24:05 of ice time after missing two games because of a mid-body injury. ... Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard was held without a shot on goal for the second straight game. It's the first time in his two NHL seasons he's gone consecutive games without a shot. … Philadelphia assigned forward Anthony Richard to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League before the game.